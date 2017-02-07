EBRSO deputies arrest man accused of ...

EBRSO deputies arrest man accused of attempted armed robbery of Valero gas station

9 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office homicide detectives have arrested the man suspected in the attempted armed robbery of the Valero gas station on Bluebonnet Blvd. Friday morning. Joshua J. Darson, 28, was arrested and is charged with attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm, and resisting an officer.

