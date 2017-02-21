Driver in fatal wreck with LSP troope...

Driver in fatal wreck with LSP trooper identified

11 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal wreck in Lottie in Pointe Coupee Parish on LA 190 involving one of their own troopers just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say a trooper was driving down 190 when a 2001 Chevy Silverado pulled out in front of him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

