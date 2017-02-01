Drake says charter competition has Ea...

Drake says charter competition has East Baton Rouge schools in - fight for our lives' _lowres

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Warren Drake speaks Saturday to open the EBR School Board retreat, held at Louisiana Technology Park. Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Warren Drake speaks Saturday to open the EBR School Board retreat, held at Louisiana Technology Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Telisha 20,805
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) 19 hr Redeemed 42
Bob Henderson Wed SBN watcher 1
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Wed SBN watcher 101
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Christopher K 4
Need some restaurant suggestions Jan 30 Jeremy 3
News after a transgender woman (Sep '15) Jan 29 Christopher K 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,441 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC