Drake says charter competition has East Baton Rouge schools in - fight for our lives' _lowres

Read more: The Advocate

Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Warren Drake speaks Saturday to open the EBR School Board retreat, held at Louisiana Technology Park. Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Warren Drake speaks Saturday to open the EBR School Board retreat, held at Louisiana Technology Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.