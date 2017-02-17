DOTD Chief: Road Requests Heavy, Supp...

DOTD Chief: Road Requests Heavy, Support for Tax Hikes Less So

8 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Louisiana's transportation chief said Monday it is impossible to say exactly how much additional revenue the state needs to make a big impact on the state's troubled road and bridge system. Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said he has heard talk of boosting the state gasoline tax by 5 cents per gallon, which would raise about $150 million in new dollars per year.

