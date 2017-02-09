District Attorney Hillar Moore III

District Attorney Hillar Moore III

9 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

In an effort to show more transparency and to create new best practices, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office issued its first annual review of deadly officer involved shootings in the parish. The review summarizes the five cases that unfolded in 2016.

