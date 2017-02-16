Disaster resource fair will be held in Denham Springs Saturday
Disaster victims in the Baton Rouge area can attend a "one-stop-shop" on Saturday to get help from various agencies, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The resource fair will be held in Denham Springs at North Park auditorium at 30372 Eden Church Road.
