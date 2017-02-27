Community column for Feb. 28

Community column for Feb. 28

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Attending the Friendship Force meeting where board members heard plans for the 40th Anniversary Celebration are, from left, Alice Luno, Glenda O'Banion, Treasurer Lynn Robbins, President Karen Vingiello, Vice President Trudy Ivy, Secretary Lin Ashton, Larry Moore and Past President Sheila Melancon. Music Club -- At the Feb. 14 meeting of the Music Club of Baton Rouge are, from left, Kay Hawthorne, Billie Bell, Janet Daniel, Alice Kronenberger, Constance Carroll, Mary Bresowar, Rachel Cobb Chamness, Victor Drescher and Victor Klimash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 44 min Harold Blockman 20,854
Bob Henderson Sun Redeemed 3
Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job Sun Smokie 1
New mayors request Feb 25 justice 2
Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07) Feb 22 Pussylicker1 25
Hispanic tax filers Feb 21 Why 3
black livers matter (Jul '16) Feb 20 blue devil 12
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC