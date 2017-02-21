Commission to determine if Baker man, accused of threatening to kill police, was mentally ill

A 20-year-old Baker man may have been mentally ill when he allegedly told authorities last fall he had instructions from a radical group to kill police officers and civilians, his court-appointed attorneys contend. Noel Marquell Beauchamp Jr. also may lack the mental competency to assist in his defense against a terrorizing charge lodged against him in December, according to a court filing by the East Baton Rouge Parish Public Defenders Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.