Commission to determine if Baker man, accused of threatening to kill police, was mentally ill
A 20-year-old Baker man may have been mentally ill when he allegedly told authorities last fall he had instructions from a radical group to kill police officers and civilians, his court-appointed attorneys contend. Noel Marquell Beauchamp Jr. also may lack the mental competency to assist in his defense against a terrorizing charge lodged against him in December, according to a court filing by the East Baton Rouge Parish Public Defenders Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|Hispanic tax filers
|23 hr
|Why
|3
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mon
|blue devil
|15
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mon
|blue devil
|34
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Mon
|dieselgypsy
|108
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|Feb 17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC