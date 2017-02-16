Civil Service sets appeal hearing for 2 fired Baton Rouge police...
The Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board agreed Thursday to grant an appeal hearing for two Baton Rouge police officers who were fired after they were accused of acting as lookouts while another former officer allegedly coerced a woman to perform a sex act on him in 2014. The hearing is tentatively set for April 27. The two fired officers, Travis Wheeler and Emerson Jackson, attended the board meeting.
