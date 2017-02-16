Civil Service sets appeal hearing for...

Civil Service sets appeal hearing for 2 fired Baton Rouge police...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board agreed Thursday to grant an appeal hearing for two Baton Rouge police officers who were fired after they were accused of acting as lookouts while another former officer allegedly coerced a woman to perform a sex act on him in 2014. The hearing is tentatively set for April 27. The two fired officers, Travis Wheeler and Emerson Jackson, attended the board meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 32 min mexico 20,830
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Feb 13 TTRR 102
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Feb 10 Jeremy 2
Sorry I have not been posting Lately!! Feb 10 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS! Feb 9 Jeremy 1
News 75 Zachary High students are now published authors Feb 8 T Williams 2
New mayors request Feb 6 Wondering 1
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC