Check out these concerts and shows to watch in south Louisiana
Louis Michot of the Lost Bayou Ramblers, shown here at Festival International in 2015; the band performs Saturday at the Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge. Doors open at 8 p.m. The show starts at 9 p.m. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY BRYAN TUCK - Cupid brings his R&B flavor and shuffle to the Belle of Baton Rouge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Gwyen
|20,821
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Fri
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Fri
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|Feb 8
|T Williams
|2
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 5
|memphisbelle1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC