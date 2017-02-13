BRPD seeks suspect in armed robbery of Whitney Bank
The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify an individual accused of robbing the Whitney National Bank on November 3, 2016. The bank, located at 3617 South Sherwood Forest, was robbed around 12:30 p.m. on November 3. Officials say the suspect entered the business, produced a handgun, and demanded money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|guess what
|20,826
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|21 hr
|TTRR
|102
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|Feb 8
|T Williams
|2
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC