Bridge on O'Neal Lane over Jones Creek closed for safety reasons, new bridge to open in April
Another traffic headache awaits drivers in southeast Baton Rouge, as a widely used bridge there went out of commission Tuesday while two heavily trafficked roads in the area are already under construction. The bridge on O'Neal Lane that runs over Jones Creek was closed Tuesday for safety reasons.
