Bridge on O'Neal Lane over Jones Cree...

Bridge on O'Neal Lane over Jones Creek closed for safety reasons, new bridge to open in April

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Another traffic headache awaits drivers in southeast Baton Rouge, as a widely used bridge there went out of commission Tuesday while two heavily trafficked roads in the area are already under construction. The bridge on O'Neal Lane that runs over Jones Creek was closed Tuesday for safety reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr mexico 20,851
Hispanic tax filers Tue Why 3
black livers matter (Jul '16) Mon blue devil 15
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mon blue devil 34
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Mon dieselgypsy 108
Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS Feb 17 Sarah 2nd Grade 1
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Feb 10 Jeremy 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC