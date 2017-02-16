BR Flaim eyeing potential move to old Valley Park junior high
Min Zhang goes over Louisiana city names in Mandarin with her kindergarten class at BR FLAIM Primary, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Parents and students head to class past the new school sign for Broadmoor Elementary School displaying on the first day of the 2016-17 school year on Wednesday August 10, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 13
|TTRR
|102
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|Feb 8
|T Williams
|2
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC