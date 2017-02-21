BR auto dealer accused in murder-for-hire of ex-wife wants cellphone evidence tossed
A Baton Rouge car dealer accused of a murder-for-hire scheme in the slaying of his ex-wife had an expectation of privacy to his cellphone records that led authorities to him and one of his three alleged accomplices, and ultimately to the body of his former wife in May 2015, the man's attorneys told a state judge Thursday. But a prosecutor argued that while Hamid Ghassemi had an expectation of privacy in the contents of his cellphone, no such right exists concerning the phone's records held by his cell service provider.
