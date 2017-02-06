Big Money Block Boyz wiretaps give gl...

Big Money Block Boyz wiretaps give glimpse into culture of violence, drugs in Baton Rouge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate Staff Photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Members of the "Big Money Block Boyz" are featured hierarchically at the Louisiana State Police Headquarters on Thursday. A multi-agency operation early morning "round-up" operation netted 24 arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Dan 20,813
New mayors request 23 hr Wondering 1
Bob Henderson Sun memphisbelle1 2
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Feb 2 Redeemed 42
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Feb 1 SBN watcher 101
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Christopher K 4
Need some restaurant suggestions Jan 30 Jeremy 3
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at February 07 at 8:41AM CST

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC