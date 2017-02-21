Becky Eldredge 'found God in the silence'
Chris and Becky Becky Eldredge with their children from left, Abby, Brady and Mary, recently returned to Baton Rouge. Becky Eldredge has authored a new book, 'Busy Lives and Restless Souls - How Prayer Can Help You Find the Missing Peace in Your Life,' aimed at helping others develop a relationship with God through prayer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New mayors request
|20 hr
|justice
|2
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|Pussylicker1
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Hispanic tax filers
|Feb 21
|Why
|3
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Feb 20
|blue devil
|12
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Feb 20
|blue devil
|34
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 20
|dieselgypsy
|108
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC