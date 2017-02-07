Baton Rouge Zoo dropping admission prices for extended hours midweek

Staying close to the burrow, a Black-tailed Prairie Dog keeps an eye out but doesn't have a shadow to see courtesy of the overcast weather at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo Thursday Feb. 2, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. Prairie dogs issue different sounds identifying various predators, which include hawks, owls, eagles, ravens, coyotes, badgers, ferrets and snakes.

