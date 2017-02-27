Baton Rouge won't seek TramLink BR funding until next year

While plans are moving forward for the TramLink BR streetcar line proposed for a 3.4-mile stretch along Nicholson Drive, city-parish officials have decided to defer for a year their request for $67.5 million in federal funds. Securing the federal money is key for the future of the project, and will cover about 50% of the estimated $170 million total price tag.

