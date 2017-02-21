Baton Rouge woman, sons arrested after alleged armed kidnapping, beating
A Baton Rouge woman and her two sons have been arrested after one person was allegedly kidnapped and beaten for several hours before his mother negotiated his release. Dannie Hayward, 22, his mother Pamela Hayward, 46, and his brother Gary Fieldings, 25, were arrested and charged with second degree kidnapping and second degree battery.
