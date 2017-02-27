Baton Rouge waiting until September 2017 to apply for key funding for downtown-LSU tram
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Notes left on a large scale map showing the tram's proposed route showcase concerns, Tuesday, June 21, 2016, during a meeting to showcase the proposed TramLinkBR that would connect LSU with downtown Baton Rouge. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Project team member Mike Zabel, left, discusses the implementation of a right turn location with Spanish Town resident Jack Laws, Tuesday, June 21, 2016, during a meeting to showcase the proposed TramLinkBR that would connect LSU with downtown Baton Rouge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Feb 26
|Smokie
|1
|New mayors request
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|Pussylicker1
|25
|Hispanic tax filers
|Feb 21
|Why
|3
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Feb 20
|blue devil
|12
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC