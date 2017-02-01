Baton Rouge tax preparer arrested for...

Baton Rouge tax preparer arrested for fraud scheme

8 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A Baton Rouge tax preparer faces felony charges for a tax fraud scheme involving "ghost" companies and phony business losses that cost Louisiana taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. Joseph A. Gillies, of 2136 Monaco Drive in Baton Rouge, prepared and submitted hundreds of tax returns that contained fabricated business losses for companies that, in some cases, did not exist.

