Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's upcoming concert looks at the Age of Enlightenment

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform "Looking Forward: The Age of Enlightenment" at the Raising Cane's River Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Timothy Muffitt will conduct the concert, featuring piano soloist Marianna Prjevalskaya, winner of the 2016 New Orleans International Piano Competition. The Age of Reason, also known as the Enlightenment, is the period between 1685 and 1815 when western politics, philosophy, science and music were radically reinvented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.