Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's upcoming concert looks at the Age of Enlightenment
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform "Looking Forward: The Age of Enlightenment" at the Raising Cane's River Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Timothy Muffitt will conduct the concert, featuring piano soloist Marianna Prjevalskaya, winner of the 2016 New Orleans International Piano Competition. The Age of Reason, also known as the Enlightenment, is the period between 1685 and 1815 when western politics, philosophy, science and music were radically reinvented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|Hispanic tax filers
|Sat
|Why
|1
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|Feb 17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 13
|TTRR
|102
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC