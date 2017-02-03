Baton Rouge school flood damage tops $60 million, but not all schools likely to be repaired
East Baton Rouge Deputy Superintendent Michelle Clayton speaks to the school board about the Google Chromebooks schools will utilize on Saturday during an all-day retreat at Louisiana Technology Park. David Tatman, a member of the East Baton Rouge School Board, smiles during the retreat on Saturday as he tries out one of the new Google Chromebooks EBR schools will utilize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|20,808
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Redeemed
|42
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 1
|SBN watcher
|1
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 1
|SBN watcher
|101
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 31
|Christopher K
|4
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Jan 30
|Jeremy
|3
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|Jan 29
|Christopher K
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC