Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for Feb. 26, 2017
Matrix New World Engineering has named Sarah K. Roy as manager of Gulf marine services in an expansion of the firm's environmental services in the coastal region. Roy was managing partner for 11 years with E&E Group LLC in Kenner, where she handled project management and environmental consulting for oil and gas industry clients in Louisiana and Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Henderson
|2 hr
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|4 hr
|Smokie
|1
|New mayors request
|Sat
|justice
|2
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|Pussylicker1
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Hispanic tax filers
|Feb 21
|Why
|3
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Feb 20
|blue devil
|12
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC