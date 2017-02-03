Baton Rouge, New Orleans area People ...

Baton Rouge, New Orleans area People in Business for Feb. 5, 2017

John McDermott , a Taylor Porter partner and tax practice group leader, has been appointed to chair the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council's small business/self-employed and wage and investment subgroup. McDermott has served as a member of the IRS Advisory Council since January 2015.

