Baton Rouge law enforcement officers team with 'at-risk' youth in program
BRPD Cpl. Renata Stokes, left, waits to spread the mayo while making ham sandwiches with Dwayne Gaiet, and Tristan Raborn, right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Pussylicker1
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Hispanic tax filers
|Feb 21
|Why
|3
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Feb 20
|blue devil
|12
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Feb 20
|blue devil
|34
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 20
|dieselgypsy
|108
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|Feb 17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC