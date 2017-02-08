Baton Rouge judge Mike Erwin banned from local eatery after allegation of racial slur
State District Judge Mike Erwin has been banned from Sammy's Grill, a popular local eatery and watering hole, after sheriff's deputies responded to an incident there Friday night during which a patron claimed he used a racial slur toward her. Erwin, a Baton Rouge judge, was involved in an argument that prompted a disturbance call Friday night at the Highland Road restaurant to which deputies - including one already at the restaurant while working extra duty - responded, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, the sheriff's spokeswoman.
