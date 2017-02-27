Baton Rouge General welcomes first 2017 Mardi Gras babies
Halie Branam and Jay Johnson welcomed baby Leaon Francis Johnson into the world at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday. Weighing 6 lbs and 12 oz, Leaon is the first Mardi Gras baby born at Baton Rouge General in 2017.
