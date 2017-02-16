Baton Rouge duo accused of armed robb...

Baton Rouge duo accused of armed robbery in parking lot of Cousins Food Mart on Airline Highway

14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A Baton Rouge man and woman were arrested Wednesday on two counts each of armed robbery after a Feb. 9 incident in the parking lot of the Cousins Food Mart on Airline Highway, police said. Robin Banks, 24, and Wesley Turner, 23, are accused of pulling handguns on two people around midnight outside of the store, at 6288 Airline Highway, and robbing them of cash, valuables and identification, according to the arrest report.

