Baton Rouge Council on Aging finished 2016 in even bigger deficit than previous year, audit says
Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG -- From left, Brenda Holden seals meals for transport as Brandon Robertson packs up Meals on Wheels plates for transport. They say they prepare about 2,500 meals per week in EBR Parish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New mayors request
|6 hr
|Wondering
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Bob Henderson
|Sun
|memphisbelle1
|2
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Redeemed
|42
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 1
|SBN watcher
|101
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 31
|Christopher K
|4
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Jan 30
|Jeremy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC