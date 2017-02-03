Baton Rouge Chorus of Sweet Adelines to perform 'Weather or Not!?!'
The Baton Rouge Chorus of Sweet Adelines will perform "Weather or Not!?!" at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Trinity Lutheran Church Gym, 10925 Florida Blvd. For tickets, visit batonrougechorus.org to purchase through Paypal.
