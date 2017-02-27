Baton Rouge baby battling life-threatening condition in need of blood
The LSU Staff Senate is holding a blood drive for Easton David Roy, a baby boy fighting Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension in Newborn . Easton was born on February 13 and is the son of former LSU employee, Chelsey Roy, and her husband, an LSU alum, Josh Roy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Henderson
|Sun
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Sun
|Smokie
|1
|New mayors request
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|Pussylicker1
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Hispanic tax filers
|Feb 21
|Why
|3
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Feb 20
|blue devil
|12
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC