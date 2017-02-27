Baton Rouge baby battling life-threat...

Baton Rouge baby battling life-threatening condition in need of blood

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The LSU Staff Senate is holding a blood drive for Easton David Roy, a baby boy fighting Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension in Newborn . Easton was born on February 13 and is the son of former LSU employee, Chelsey Roy, and her husband, an LSU alum, Josh Roy.

