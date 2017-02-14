Baton Rouge attorney Spencer Calahan planning $8.5M downtown office building

Spencer Calahan has begun work to build a new five-story office building in downtown Baton Rouge near the Pastime Restaurant at 252 South Blvd. that will cost the attorney between $8.5 million and $9 million. GraceHebert Architects is designing the building, which will be located at the corner of South Boulevard and St. Louis Street.

