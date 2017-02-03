Baton Rouge area religion bulletins for Feb. 4
Catholic Radio Fundraiser: 9 a.m., Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Chef John Besh will headline the "Jam and Jazz Chef's Brunch," preparing a south Louisiana favorite. The prebrunch social begins at 9 a.m. Tickets are $75.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Game on
|20,807
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Thu
|Redeemed
|42
|Bob Henderson
|Wed
|SBN watcher
|1
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Wed
|SBN watcher
|101
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 31
|Christopher K
|4
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Jan 30
|Jeremy
|3
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|Jan 29
|Christopher K
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC