Baker man arrested outside of City Ba...

Baker man arrested outside of City Bar after police say he seriously injured another man

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A Baker man is accused of punching a man in the chest, breaking a rib and puncturing a lung, Saturday night after he refused to leave City Bar, according to Baton Rouge Police. Terrell Chapman, 27, was arrested after police saw a security guard forcibly removing him from City Bar at 333 Third Street about 7 p.m., the arrest report says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bob Henderson 17 hr Redeemed 3
Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job 19 hr Smokie 1
New mayors request Sat justice 2
Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07) Feb 22 Pussylicker1 25
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
Hispanic tax filers Feb 21 Why 3
black livers matter (Jul '16) Feb 20 blue devil 12
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,177,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC