Bail set at $110,000 for teenager accused in Scotlandville High shooting
Parents anxiously wait in front of Scotlandville Magnet High after the school was locked down after reports of shots fired Monday morning. Parents anxiously wait in front of Scotlandville Magnet High after the school was locked down after reports of shots fired Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|4 hr
|T Williams
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 5
|memphisbelle1
|2
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Redeemed
|42
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 1
|SBN watcher
|101
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 31
|Christopher K
|4
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC