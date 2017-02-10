Autism therapy for Louisiana children at risk in face of deep reimbursement cuts
Lilah Bertucci is a bright-eyed, lively 4-year-old with a cascade of curls and a smile that lights her face as she lines up Fisher-Price Little People and sings "I love my white shoes," the catchy refrain from a favorite book, "Pete the Cat." When Lilah first began coming to the Spears Learning Center in Metairie nearly two years ago, she did not talk, sit down or even play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|41 min
|TTRR
|102
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|Feb 8
|T Williams
|2
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC