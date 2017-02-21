August flood contractor fraud case gr...

August flood contractor fraud case grows to more than 90 charges

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Matt Morris, 39, was arrested in Livingston Parish and charged with more than three dozen counts related to contractor fraud investigations. The fraud investigation into Baton Rouge contractor Matt Morris' operations in the weeks after the August floods metastasized this week into more than 90 total charges from at least five different jurisdictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New mayors request 9 hr justice 2
Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07) Feb 22 Pussylicker1 25
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
Hispanic tax filers Feb 21 Why 3
black livers matter (Jul '16) Feb 20 blue devil 12
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Feb 20 blue devil 34
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Feb 20 dieselgypsy 108
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,157 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC