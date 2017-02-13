Aquila Theatre to bring 'Murder on the Nile' to the Manship and Southeastern's Columbia theaters
The Aquila Theatre Company is bringing its production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Nile" to the Baton Rouge area for two performances. The first will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Southeastern Louisiana University's Columbia Theatre, 220 E. Thomas St. in Hammond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Lauren
|20,825
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|17 hr
|TTRR
|102
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|Feb 8
|T Williams
|2
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC