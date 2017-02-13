Aquila Theatre to bring 'Murder on th...

Aquila Theatre to bring 'Murder on the Nile' to the Manship and Southeastern's Columbia theaters

The Aquila Theatre Company is bringing its production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Nile" to the Baton Rouge area for two performances. The first will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Southeastern Louisiana University's Columbia Theatre, 220 E. Thomas St. in Hammond.

