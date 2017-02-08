Appeals court orders new trial for BR...

Appeals court orders new trial for BR man in fatal 2011 Spanish Town shooting

A Baton Rouge man serving a life prison term in a fatal 2011 shooting in Spanish Town was granted a new trial this week by a state appellate court that said the jury's guilty verdicts were not irrational but the man was denied his right to the lawyers of his choice. The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal reversed Cardale Green's second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder convictions Tuesday, threw out his sentences -- life plus 30 years -- and sent the case back to the 19th Judicial District Court for a second trial.

