Another work release inmate escapes, captured in West Baton Rouge

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spent the night combing the woods near Erwinville on the hunt for another inmate who escaped the parish's work release facility Sunday night. Rickey Lake, 34, was captured around 10 a.m. Monday and booked into the parish jail for escape after he climbed out of a window at the parish's work release facility so that he could visit his girlfriend, Col.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.