Accused contractor now linked to frau...

Accused contractor now linked to fraud case from 2014; police ask for help finding him

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Area law enforcement agencies have sounded the alarm and say they are looking for 39-year-old Matthew Morris again, less than a month after he was arrested for alleged contractor fraud. He is accused of taking advantage of more than a dozen flood victims in at least three parishes and now another alleged case of fraud has emerged in East Baton Rouge Parish, which happened well before last year's flood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hispanic tax filers 2 hr Why 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr mexico 20,850
black livers matter (Jul '16) 16 hr blue devil 15
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) 16 hr blue devil 34
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) 19 hr dieselgypsy 108
Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS Feb 17 Sarah 2nd Grade 1
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Feb 10 Jeremy 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC