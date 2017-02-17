Accused contractor now linked to fraud case from 2014; police ask for help finding him
Area law enforcement agencies have sounded the alarm and say they are looking for 39-year-old Matthew Morris again, less than a month after he was arrested for alleged contractor fraud. He is accused of taking advantage of more than a dozen flood victims in at least three parishes and now another alleged case of fraud has emerged in East Baton Rouge Parish, which happened well before last year's flood.
