$2M renovation, expansion of downtown Baton Rouge office building completed

5 hrs ago

The newest addition to the downtown landscape is a three-story, mixed-use building at the corner of Laurel and Lafayette streets. The 9,000-square-foot building, which is located on the site of the former Louisiana Sheriff's Association Building, was completed late last year.

My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! 4 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 1
Sorry I have not been posting Lately!! 4 hr Jeremy 1
Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS! 4 hr Jeremy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
News 75 Zachary High students are now published authors Wed T Williams 2
New mayors request Feb 6 Wondering 1
Bob Henderson Feb 5 memphisbelle1 2
