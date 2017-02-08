$2M renovation, expansion of downtown Baton Rouge office building completed
The newest addition to the downtown landscape is a three-story, mixed-use building at the corner of Laurel and Lafayette streets. The 9,000-square-foot building, which is located on the site of the former Louisiana Sheriff's Association Building, was completed late last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
