Work to commence soon on West Baton Rouge school projects, officials say
West Baton Rouge Parish voters who in December approved a $90-million bond issue for the school district will soon start seeing that money put to use, according to school system officials. The School Board begins discussions next week on hiring an architect and project manager for the laundry list of building projects the district has slated.
