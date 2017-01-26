Woman who accused Baton Rouge cops in...

Woman who accused Baton Rouge cops in 2014 sex case sought medical treatment

A woman who claims she was forced to perform a sex act on a Baton Rouge police officer in a dark BREC park in 2014 while two of his colleagues stood guard told a doctor the officers coerced her by threatening to impound her car and make arrests, the doctor testified Friday. Dr. Jeffrey Breaux testified at the abuse of office trial of former officers Isaac Bolden, Travis Wheeler and Emerson Jackson that the then-20-year-old woman was upset when he performed a rape examination on her at Woman's Hospital the afternoon after the alleged incident in February 2014.

