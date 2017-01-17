Where patrons and artwork become one:...

Where patrons and artwork become one: Baton Rouge Gallery's Surreal Salon Soiree is set for Saturday

Brad Vieira's "I Can't Hear You" is featured in Baton Rouge Gallery's annual juried national exhibition, "Surreal Salon 9," running through Jan. 26. A detail from Alison Stinley's "At Night They Search for What to Fear," featured in Baton Rouge Gallery's annual juried national exhibition, "Surreal Salon 9," running through Jan. 26. Francisco Javier's "In the Sky" is featured in Baton Rouge Gallery's annual juried national exhibition, "Surreal Salon 9," running through Jan. 26. Kali Brown's "Together" is featured in Baton Rouge Gallery's annual juried national exhibition, "Surreal Salon 9," running through Jan. 26. Jophen Stein's "Boneyard from a Day Glow Hysterics" is featured in Baton Rouge Gallery's annual juried national exhibition, "Surreal Salon 9," running through Jan. 26. Mollie Chounard's "Garden of Eaten" is featured in Baton Rouge Gallery's annual juried national exhibition, ... (more)

