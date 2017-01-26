West Baton Rouge sees jump in housing...

West Baton Rouge sees jump in housing construction as area flood victims seek dryer pastures

Read more: The Advocate

West Baton Rouge Parish experienced a bit of a building boom in 2016 - one officials believe was driven in part by flood victims seeking dryer pastures. Last year, the parish issued 206 building permits for residential homes, which is the highest number since 2006 when 220 new housing construction permits were approved post Hurricane Katrina.

