West Baton Rouge Museum exhibit explores the history of African-American imagery in pop culture
Mattel released its first black Barbie in 1979, and though her skin tone changed, she was identical to the white Barbie. 'Julia,' starring Diahann Carroll and Lloyd Nolan, was one of the first sitcoms to portray a black woman in role other than a servant.
