Walgreens to open specialty pharmacy in Baton Rouge for patients with complex medical issues

Walgreens is opening a specialty pharmacy at 5555 Essen Lane Wednesday for patients with complex medical conditions, such as cancer, Hepatitis C, cystic fibrosis and HIV/AIDS. While Walgreens has five specialty pharmacies open inside hospitals in New Orleans, Marrero and Slidell, this is the first location of Community, a Walgreens Pharmacy, in Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.