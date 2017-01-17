Walgreens to open specialty pharmacy ...

Walgreens to open specialty pharmacy in Baton Rouge for patients with complex medical issues

Walgreens is opening a specialty pharmacy at 5555 Essen Lane Wednesday for patients with complex medical conditions, such as cancer, Hepatitis C, cystic fibrosis and HIV/AIDS. While Walgreens has five specialty pharmacies open inside hospitals in New Orleans, Marrero and Slidell, this is the first location of Community, a Walgreens Pharmacy, in Louisiana.

