Vietnamese-American nail salon workers claim discrimination; judge calls it 'very troubling'

A Baton Rouge federal judge said Tuesday he is greatly troubled by allegations that state cosmetology board inspectors detain employees of Vietnamese-American nail salons during inspections of their facilities. The racial discrimination and false imprisonment allegations were first raised by nail salon owners in a February 2014 lawsuit that attorneys for the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology on Tuesday asked Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson to dismiss.

